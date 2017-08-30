Officer Shot Responding To Home Invasion Takes Stand In Ex-Coast Guardsman’s Trial

BARNSTABLE (CBS) — A Bourne police officer who was shot while responding to a violent 2015 home invasion testified in court on Wednesday.

Former officer Jared MacDonald took the stand in the trial against Adrian Loya, a 33-year-old ex-Coast Guardsman who is accused of shooting one woman to death and injuring another, along with injuring MacDonald.

Officials said Coast Guard Petty Officer Lisa Trubnikova, 31, was killed, and Petty Officer Anna Trubnikova, 30, was wounded during the home invasion on February 5, 2015.

“As soon as I came up from behind the vehicle in a low-tactical posture, I heard gun fire and was struck by a bullet,” said MacDonald in court.

“I didn’t know where I was hit but I knew I had been hit right away, I actually dropped to the ground,” he continued.

When Loya was questioned the day after the shooting, he said Trubnikova had sexually assaulted him and ruined his life, according to officials.

Police said Loya burst into Trubnikova’s condo heavily armed and when she defended herself with a mattress, he shot 15 times, striking her 11.

Loya’s defense attorney said that he was mentally incompetent, as a result of the sexual assault. He, therefore, did not know the difference between right and wrong at the time of his actions.