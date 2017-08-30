St. John’s Prep To Retire Pete Frates’ Number, Name Field After ALS Advocate

DANVERS (CBS) – Pete Frates returned to his high school on Wednesday as the school revealed plans to honor the ALS advocate.

During a press conference, St. John’s Prep officials announced the baseball field on campus will be named after Frates, who graduated from the school in 2003.

Headmaster Edward Hardiman also revealed that Frates’ No. 3 will be retired in football, hockey and baseball.

It will be the first retired number in St. John’s Prep athletics.

Frates was also named St. John’s Prep distinguished alumnus for 2018.

“As I read the Headmaster’s letter that delivered the good news, the tears started to flow,” said Frates in a statement. “There is no way I could ever express how unbelievably thankful I am. I gratefully accept this honor on behalf of my entire family, especially my parents, who worked so incredibly hard to put me and my brother Andrew through the greatest prep school in the country. Go Eagles.”

Frates was in attendance at the ceremony along with his wife and parents.

Through the Ice Bucket Challenge, Frates has helped raise more than $200 million for ALS research.

“Pete has given his time and his talent, and he and his family have been game-changers in the lives of others,” said Hardiman. “That’s something we want to recognize as a school. It’s just part of telling his story. Five or 10 or 15 years from now, when No. 3 is behind the hockey bench, or at Cronin Stadium, or painted on the baseball diamond for student-athletes to know that story, I think it will give them a deeper understanding of who they are and who they want to become.”

Frates’ number was previously retired at Boston College, where he played baseball for the Eagles.

The St. John’s Prep baseball field will officially be dedicated in Frates’ name later this fall.