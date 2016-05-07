HARVEY FLOODING DISASTER: Tracking MapsCBS Dallas Coverage | Watch CBS News Live | How You Can Help

BC Baseball Retires Pete Frates’ Number At ALS Awareness Game

By Paul Burton
NEWTON (CBS) — Surrounded by family, teammates and fans, Boston College graduate and outfielder Pete Frates took center field to receive a well-deserved honor.

“This is everything for him,” said Pete’s mom Nancy Frates. “His heart beats for this program.”

At the fifth annual ALS Awareness Game Saturday at John Shea Field, the BC baseball program retired Frates No. 3 jersey.

While holding their daughter, Pete’s wife Julie Frates said, “(It’s) such a huge thing for our family. This is a legacy and Lucy is here to witness it all.”

Frates was diagnosed with ALS in 2012 when he was 27 years old. Since then, Frates and his family have dedicated their lives to raise awareness and funds to find a cure for the disease.

“Pete is forever linked to BC, and BC is forever linked to Pete,” says Pete’s father John Frates. “This is where he played, and this is the pinnacle.”

In 2014, Frates championed the Ice Bucket Challenge, which went viral, raising more than $200 million to help find a cure.

The former outfielder played for the Eagles from 2004 to 2007. He was a captain his senior year and finished his career with 107 starts, 11 home runs and 34 stolen bases.

