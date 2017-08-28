HARVEY FLOODING DISASTER: Tracking MapsCBS Dallas Coverage | Watch CBS News Live | How You Can Help

Vigil To Be Held For Bull Fatally Shot After Auction Escape

Filed Under: Littleton

LITTLETON (AP) — A vigil will be held for a bull that was shot and killed after it escaped from a livestock auction.

Animal advocacy non-profit Boston Animal Save says it will honor the bull Tuesday evening in Littleton.

Littleton bull captured (Photo Courtesy: Debra Livernois)

The bull escaped the Farmer’s Livestock Auction and Market Exchange in Littleton on August 15. Police say the bull had been roaming the area for several days and was heading back toward a busy road last Sunday when an officer, concerned for the safety of drivers, fired two shots.

The animal’s owner arrived and fired a fatal shot after determining it was suffering and could not be saved.

National farm animal protection group Farm Sanctuary called the animal’s death a “senseless killing.”

