Bull Escapes Auction Facility In Littleton, Police Warn Public

August 16, 2017 10:53 AM
LITTLETON (CBS) — Littleton Police are warning town residents and neighboring communities that a bull is on the loose.

The 1200 pound bull escaped from The Flame Auction site on Great Road around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the facility.

Employees said they were trying to load the bull on to a livestock trailer when it broke free and jumped a fence.

Officials searched for the bull until past midnight on Tuesday then resumed their search on Wednesday.

“They have mentioned putting cows out in a pasture and more feed and stuff and that tends to get them to return,” explained Deputy Police Chief Jeff Patterson. “They wanted us to back off last night to keep it from being spooked and to keep it running.”

Anyone who sees the bull is advised not to approach it and to call the Littleton Police Department at 978-540-2300.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Doug Cope reports

