Littleton Bull Killed After Days On The Run

LITTLETON (CBS) — The 1,200-pound bull who was on the loose for several days was put down on Sunday night.

Littleton Police confirmed that the bull was shot and killed near the auction site where it initially escaped from.

The bull had been on the loose since late Tuesday night. It had escaped through an open gate at the Farmer’s Livestock Auction and Market Exchange auction site in Littleton while farmers tried to move it to a livestock trailer.

Officials have been searching for it ever since.

Officials said the bull’s owner was one to put it down on Sunday because of safety concerns.

“This decision did not come lightly,” Littleton Police Chief King said. “Littleton Police and the bull’s owner acted out of concern for people in the neighborhood and drivers in the area.”

On Saturday, a driving nearly crashed into the bull on Great Road, according to police.

The bull was located behind a home on Ernies Drive around 5:30 p.m. Police arrived at the scene before the owner and fired two shots at the bull as it headed back to Great Road.

When the owner arrived, he fatally shot the bull, police said.

Littleton Police had employed the Massachusetts Environmental Police and as much help as possible to search for the animal as it wandered through neighboring communities.

News copters asked to help find wayward bull on the ground in Ayer. #wbz — Doug Cope (@dcopewbz) August 16, 2017

Over the last week, the bull was cited in Groton and Ayer.