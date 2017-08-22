Patriots Injury Update: Deatrich Wise (Head) Back At Practice

BOSTON (CBS) — After a week of injury concerns, rookie defensive end Deatrich Wise is back on the practice field for the Patriots after suffering a head injury (presumably a concussion) in the preseason opener against the Jaguars.

The Patriots appear fairly thin at defensive end after losing Derek Rivers to a torn ACL (and Rob Ninkovich to a surprise retirement). So this is good news for Bill Belichick, as he figures out his defensive rotation for the season opener against the Chiefs on Sept. 7.

However, both Wise and third-year defensive lineman Geneo Grissom reportedly left team drills to practice on a separate field.

Nate Solder back out at practice. Deatrich Wise out here as well but took off for another field after warmups with Geneo Grissom. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 22, 2017

Both Wise and Grissom, along with Kony Ealy, are in competition for the Patriots’ starting defensive end role opposite Trey Flowers.

The Patriots may be looking for a veteran on the market to bolster the group, but would probably like to see production from their young pass rushers. Wise had a productive training camp, prompting to some to believe that he will be a valuable piece for the Patriots defense as soon as this season.

📹 Deatrich Wise Jr. @wisehog94 back at #Patriots practice today after suffering a concussion in the preseason opener #WBZ pic.twitter.com/wNFDzGZgYY — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) August 22, 2017

Grissom is possibly entering a make-or-break year. The 2015 third-round pick hasn’t quite made a name for himself yet with the Patriots, but is a versatile edge defender with potential.