Parking Restrictions In Place For Boston Free Speech Rally

BOSTON (CBS) – Police have announced parking restrictions and road closures ahead of Saturday’s Free Speech Rally on Boston Common, which is expected to draw massive crowds.
Tremont Street to Charles Street will be closed off starting at 10:30 a.m.
Tight parking restrictions are in place around the area.
No parking will be allowed on Beacon Street on the Boston Common and Public Garden side from Arlington Street to Park Street.
Also impacted is Charles Street South on both sides from Tremont Street to Boylston Street and Charles Street from Boylston Street to Beacon Street.
For a complete list of road closings and parking restrictions, visit the Boston Police website.
