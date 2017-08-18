Cameras Installed On Boston Common Ahead Of Free Speech Rally

WATCH LIVE: 9 am: Counter-Protest Rally Organizers News Conference
BOSTON (CBS) – Security cameras have been installed on Boston Common as police continue safety preparations ahead of Saturday’s planned Free Speech Rally.

The cameras were installed on the Parkman Bandstand early Friday morning.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans, Mayor Marty Walsh, and Gov. Charlie Baker are expected to speak about security preparations during a press conference Friday at 10 a.m.

“I don’t want anyone hurt that day,” Evans said on Thursday. “I don’t care what side, or how crazy your views are. Our main focus, the police, is to make sure everyone goes home in one piece.”

City officials approved a permit for the rally, organized by the Boston Free Speech Coalition.

Surveillance cameras were installed Friday before Saturday’s rally on Boston Common. (WBZ-TV)

The permit allows rallygoers to begin setting up at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The rally is expected to begin at noon.

A large counter-protest is also expected at the event.

The sides will be separated by barriers, Boston Police said. No weapons, sticks, or flagpoles will be allowed in the area.

Boston Common vendors have been asked to close for the day. As a precaution, the Frog Pond and swan boats will be closed as well.

The rally comes one week after clashes between white supremacists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia. One woman was killed when a car drove into a crowd of demonstrators.

Organizers for the Boston Free Speech Rally said they condemn white supremacists and have no association with the groups involved in the Charlottesville clashes.

