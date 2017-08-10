WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Tom Brady Finishes Offseason With NFL’s Top-Selling Jersey

August 10, 2017 11:19 AM
Filed Under: New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) — After a close battle with the Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch, Tom Brady has won the offseason when it comes to jersey sales. The Official NFL Shop released its final rankings of the top-selling jerseys of the offseason on Wednesday as the NFL kicked off its preseason slate, and Brady made a final push in recent months to claim the No. 1 best-selling spot.

The shop released the top-selling NFL jerseys from each state, as well as its final top-10 rankings, on its Instagram page. The data covered all jersey sales between April 1 and July 31.

Brady was the top-selling jersey in all six New England states (of course), but also led jersey sales in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, New Mexico, Montana, Alabama, and West Virginia. Brady also topped the NFLPA’s “Player Sales” list, which includes all NFL-licensed merchandise.

👀 at @raiders @beastmode! The top selling jerseys from the @nfl offseason! Are you repping your state's top seller?

A post shared by OfficialNFLShop (@officialnflshop) on

Lynch dominated the West Coast, topping jersey sales in California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Idaho, and Utah. He led sales in the month of May before ultimately losing out to Brady in collective sales from April-July. The Raiders have three players in the top-10, as quarterback Derek Carr finished at No. 5 and linebacker Khalil Mack finished at No. 9.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was also well-represented, leading jersey sales in Texas and eight other states. Two rookies topped jersey sales in their respective states, as Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey led North Carolina and Steelers running back and Erie, Pennsylvania native James Conner led sales in the Keystone State.

Here’s the full top-10 best-selling jerseys in the league for the 2017 offseason:

  1. Tom Brady
  2. Marshawn Lynch, Raiders
  3. Dak Prescott, Cowboys
  4. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
  5. Derek Carr, Raiders
  6. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants
  7. Carson Wentz, Eagles
  8. Aaron Rodgers, Packers
  9. Khalil Mack, Raiders
  10. Antonio Brown, Steelers

Brady and the Patriots take on Lynch, Carr, Mack and the Raiders in Week 11 on Sunday, Nov. 19 in Mexico City.

