Tom Brady Finishes Offseason With NFL’s Top-Selling Jersey

BOSTON (CBS) — After a close battle with the Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch, Tom Brady has won the offseason when it comes to jersey sales. The Official NFL Shop released its final rankings of the top-selling jerseys of the offseason on Wednesday as the NFL kicked off its preseason slate, and Brady made a final push in recent months to claim the No. 1 best-selling spot.

The shop released the top-selling NFL jerseys from each state, as well as its final top-10 rankings, on its Instagram page. The data covered all jersey sales between April 1 and July 31.

Brady was the top-selling jersey in all six New England states (of course), but also led jersey sales in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, New Mexico, Montana, Alabama, and West Virginia. Brady also topped the NFLPA’s “Player Sales” list, which includes all NFL-licensed merchandise.

The top selling jerseys from the @nfl offseason!

Lynch dominated the West Coast, topping jersey sales in California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Idaho, and Utah. He led sales in the month of May before ultimately losing out to Brady in collective sales from April-July. The Raiders have three players in the top-10, as quarterback Derek Carr finished at No. 5 and linebacker Khalil Mack finished at No. 9.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was also well-represented, leading jersey sales in Texas and eight other states. Two rookies topped jersey sales in their respective states, as Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey led North Carolina and Steelers running back and Erie, Pennsylvania native James Conner led sales in the Keystone State.

Here’s the full top-10 best-selling jerseys in the league for the 2017 offseason:

Tom Brady Marshawn Lynch, Raiders Dak Prescott, Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys Derek Carr, Raiders Odell Beckham Jr., Giants Carson Wentz, Eagles Aaron Rodgers, Packers Khalil Mack, Raiders Antonio Brown, Steelers

Brady and the Patriots take on Lynch, Carr, Mack and the Raiders in Week 11 on Sunday, Nov. 19 in Mexico City.