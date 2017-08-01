Tom Brady No. 1 On NFLPA’s Top-50 ‘Player Sales’ List

BOSTON (CBS) — As if Tom Brady hasn’t won enough on the football field, he continues to be the NFL’s reigning champion of merchandise sales as well.

The NFLPA announced in a press release on Tuesday that Brady is once again No. 1 on their Top-50 Player Sales list, claiming the top spot for the first quarter of the 2017-18 season (March 1 – May 31). He has reached No. 1 in four of the last 13 quarters and finished in the top-3 nine other times.

The list tracks not just jersey sales, but all officially licensed NFL player merchandise. Brady topped sales among items ranging from t-shirts, socks, and pet apparel to life-size Fathead decals, tailgate tables, and cornhole games.

Rob Gronkowski (No. 16) and Julian Edelman (No. 18) are the only other Patriots who made the list.

Just behind Brady at Nos. 2-3 is a pair of Cowboys players, running back Ezekiel Elliott at No. 2 and quarterback Dak Prescott at No. 3. Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson rounded out the top-5.

The Seahawks have the most players on the list with five, followed by the Cowboys with four – all of whom are in the top-10. Receiver Dez Bryant finished No. 6 and tight end Jason Witten finished No. 10.