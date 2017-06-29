Tom Brady’s Jersey The Second-Best Seller In NFL, Top-Seller In 17 States

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Football fans have had a very long time to buy a Tom Brady jersey if they wanted — 15-plus years, in fact. Nevertheless, the quarterback’s late-career surge has made his No. 12 jersey a very popular item.

According to NFLShop, Brady’s jersey has been the second-best-selling jersey in the entire NFL in the month of May. Brady trails only Marshawn Lynch, who came out of retirement to join the Raiders.

Interestingly, Brady’s jersey has been the top seller in 17 states, listed below:

Massachusetts

Maine

New Hampshire

Vermont

Connecticut

Rhode Island

Maryland

Virginia

Florida

Alabama

Louisiana

Illinois

Arkansas

Kentucky

Nebraska

Montana

Missouri

The New England states were an obvious choice (though sales of Rob Gronowski and Julian Edelman jerseys likely made it a competitive landscape among fans, many of whom presumably already owned a Brady jersey or two), but the inclusion of some other states like Florida — home to a division rival — certainly stand out.

Also, Maryland? Joe Flacco is apparently not elite when it comes to jersey sales.

Lynch absolutely dominated the West Coast and even further inland (as well as offshore), earning top jersey sales in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, New Mexico, Alaska, Hawaii, South Dakota, Kansas, Iowa and Indiana.

Among the other noteworthy items:

–Adrian Peterson’s Saints jersey was the top seller in Minnesota, where Vikings fans are apparently still supportive of the franchise leader in rushing yards and touchdowns.

–Adam Thielen is the top seller in North Dakota, as some Vikings fans are apparently looking forward to the follow-up of the receiver’s breakout 2016 season.

–High hopes abound for Deshaun Watson, who was the top-selling jersey in both North Carolina and South Carolina after winning a national title for Clemson. The Texans’ QB couldn’t compete in the state where he’s actually employed, as Dak Prescott owns that distinction.

–Steelers fans are excited for the arrival of third-round pick James Conner, as his is the top-selling jersey in the state of Pennsylvania. Eagles fans are represented by Carson Wentz’s jersey being the top seller in Delaware.

–Colin Kaepernick, still without a team, ranks 17th on the list with his 49ers jersey. At least the NFL still gets to make some money off his name.

–Two other Patriots — Gronkowski and Edelman — are in the top 25 of jersey sales. Gronkowski ranks 10th (first among tight ends), while Edelman ranks 16th (fourth among wide receivers, behind Odell Beckham Jr., Julio Jones and Antonio Brown).

–As pointed out by the Miami Herald, it’s rather absurd for Brady to sell the most jerseys in Florida, where three NFL franchises operate.

