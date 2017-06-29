WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Tom Brady’s Jersey The Second-Best Seller In NFL, Top-Seller In 17 States

June 29, 2017 10:20 AM
Filed Under: Jersey, Marshawn Lynch, Michael Hurley, NFL, Sports News, Tom Brady

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Football fans have had a very long time to buy a Tom Brady jersey if they wanted — 15-plus years, in fact. Nevertheless, the quarterback’s late-career surge has made his No. 12 jersey a very popular item.

According to NFLShop, Brady’s jersey has been the second-best-selling jersey in the entire NFL in the month of May. Brady trails only Marshawn Lynch, who came out of retirement to join the Raiders.

Interestingly, Brady’s jersey has been the top seller in 17 states, listed below:

  • Massachusetts
  • Maine
  • New Hampshire
  • Vermont
  • Connecticut
  • Rhode Island
  • Maryland
  • Virginia
  • Florida
  • Alabama
  • Louisiana
  • Illinois
  • Arkansas
  • Kentucky
  • Nebraska
  • Montana
  • Missouri

The New England states were an obvious choice (though sales of Rob Gronowski and Julian Edelman jerseys likely made it a competitive landscape among fans, many of whom presumably already owned a Brady jersey or two), but the inclusion of some other states like Florida — home to a division rival — certainly stand out.

Also, Maryland? Joe Flacco is apparently not elite when it comes to jersey sales.

Lynch absolutely dominated the West Coast and even further inland (as well as offshore), earning top jersey sales in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, New Mexico, Alaska, Hawaii, South Dakota, Kansas, Iowa and Indiana.

Among the other noteworthy items:

–Adrian Peterson’s Saints jersey was the top seller in Minnesota, where Vikings fans are apparently still supportive of the franchise leader in rushing yards and touchdowns.

–Adam Thielen is the top seller in North Dakota, as some Vikings fans are apparently looking forward to the follow-up of the receiver’s breakout 2016 season.

–High hopes abound for Deshaun Watson, who was the top-selling jersey in both North Carolina and South Carolina after winning a national title for Clemson. The Texans’ QB couldn’t compete in the state where he’s actually employed, as Dak Prescott owns that distinction.

–Steelers fans are excited for the arrival of third-round pick James Conner, as his is the top-selling jersey in the state of Pennsylvania. Eagles fans are represented by Carson Wentz’s jersey being the top seller in Delaware.

–Colin Kaepernick, still without a team, ranks 17th on the list with his 49ers jersey. At least the NFL still gets to make some money off his name.

–Two other Patriots — Gronkowski and Edelman — are in the top 25 of jersey sales. Gronkowski ranks 10th (first among tight ends), while Edelman ranks 16th (fourth among wide receivers, behind Odell Beckham Jr., Julio Jones and Antonio Brown).

–As pointed out by the Miami Herald, it’s rather absurd for Brady to sell the most jerseys in Florida, where three NFL franchises operate.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch