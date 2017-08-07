Top Chef Host Takes Stand In Teamster Extortion Trial

BOSTON (CBS) — The host of the TV show Top Chef began testimony in federal court Monday about alleged on-set intimidation and harassment of the show’s cast and crew by members of a local Teamsters union while the show filmed in Boston.

Padma Lakshmi and other members of the show’s cast and crew say local Teamsters used physical violence and threats to try to intimidate them into hiring union labor while filming in the city in 2014.

The men are accused of shouting racial and homophobic slurs at the cast and crew, slashing tires, damaging equipment, and using physical violence.

#topcheftrial: Pictures being shown, A damaged antenna, nine punctured or flattened tires. A witness says the #topchef production co paid. — KarynRegalWBZ (@Karynregal) August 7, 2017

Four teamsters on trial have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to extort, as well as to aiding and abetting.

The defense called the Teamsters’ actions it a picket, a demonstration–where the Top Chef production crew “was giving it to the Teamsters just as much as they were giving it to them.” The defense also said that police gave the pickets their parameters and that the four men didn’t go beyond the limits.

Before Lakshmi testified Monday, Top Chef judge Gail Simmons took the stand.

She described feeling frightened by the Teamsters, who approached her car as she drove onto the set and yelled at her.

Gail Simmons: “I don’t remember the words he used, except for scab.” The #topchef judge says she doesn’t know what scab meant. #topcheftrial — KarynRegalWBZ (@Karynregal) August 7, 2017

Last week, producer Ellie Carbajal said the men harassed her with racial slurs and sexist comments during the show’s filming at Steel & Rye in Milton in June 2014.

She also testified that Boston Tourism and Entertainment Chief Ken Brissette said he was holding on to Top Chef filming permits until the show and the teamsters created an agreement.

Brissette said he had made a mistake by having Mayor Marty Walsh appear on the non-union show, which was bad publicity. He thought having union workers hired at the Top Chef production help, according to Carabajal.

According to The Boston Globe, one of the defendants could face jail time for posting on social media during the trial.

Daniel Redmond showed his support for the Teamsters on Facebook, violating a court order.

The judge says he will wait until after the trial to take any action.

The four Teamsters were working on the film Black Mass at the time. They say they were not looking for work for themselves, but were at the time advocating for their union brothers and sisters.

In a plea agreement with prosecutors, a fifth Teamster pleaded guilty last year to attempted extortion and was sentenced to two years’ probation with six months of home confinement. Mark Harrington told a judge he was merely trying to get jobs for union members.