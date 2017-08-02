‘Top Chef’ Producer Talks Teamster, Brissette Behavior During Testimony

BOSTON (CBS) — The Top Chef reality TV show producer broke down in tears as she testified in federal court against members of Teamsters Local 25.

Producer Ellie Carbajal said the men harassed her with racial slurs and sexist comments during the show’s filming at a Milton restaurant in June 2014.

The harassment was pressure to hire teamsters union drivers, according to prosecutors.

#TopChef producer breaks down on stand, says she can't believe grown men were calling her such awful names during picketing in #Milton. #wbz — Kim Tunnicliffe (@KimWBZ) August 2, 2017

Carabajal also testified that Boston Tourism and Entertainment Chief Ken Brissette said he was holding on to Top Chef filming permits until the show and the teamsters created an agreement.

Brissette said he had made a mistake by having Mayor Marty Walsh appear on the non-union show, which was bad publicity. He thought having union workers hired at the Top Chef production help, according to Carabajal.

#TopChef producer; tourism head Ken Brissette wanted show to hire #Teamsters b/c he made mistake putting Mayor Walsh on non union show. #wbz — Kim Tunnicliffe (@KimWBZ) August 2, 2017

The defense tried to show that is was actually production assistants who provoked the teamsters.

Defense to #TopChef producer "isn't it true your workers were told to stop escalating things w/#Teamsters @ picketing?" I don't recall. #wbz — Kim Tunnicliffe (@KimWBZ) August 2, 2017

The four teamsters on trial have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to extort, as well as to aiding and abetting.

The four men were working on the film Black Mass at the time. They say they were not looking for work for themselves, but were at the time advocating for their union brothers and sisters.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tinnicliffe reports