‘Top Chef’ Teamster Extortion Case Begins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuesday marked the first day of the federal extortion trial of four Teamsters accused of intimidating the staff and crew of the show ‘Top Chef’ while it filmed in Boston.

The reality show’s 12th season premiered in October of 2014–but prior to that, Teamsters learned that the show was filming locally without using any union members from Local 25.

Four of the Teamsters are accused of using physical violence and threats, as well as racial and homophobic slurs toward Top Chef crew members and even host Padma Lakshmi, allegedly to try to intimidate them into hiring union labor.

Teamsters are accused of using profanity, chest & stomach bumping the crew of #Top Chef after learning non union members were staffed. #WBZ — Nicole Jacobs (@NicoleJacobsWBZ) August 1, 2017

The Teamsters have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to extort, as well as to aiding and abetting.

An attorney for one of the defendants said he is looking forward to contesting the allegations during the trial.

A fifth Teamster pleaded guilty last year and has been sentenced to two years of probation and six months of house arrest.

That man, Mark Harrington, told a judge he was simply trying to secure jobs for union members.

The jury for the trial was selected Monday.