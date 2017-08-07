Man Due In Court In Crash That Left 12-Year-Old Seriously Hurt

SOUTH BOSTON (CBS) — An Attleboro man is due in court Monday on charges he drunkenly struck a 12-year-old girl with his car, leaving her seriously injured.

Police say it’s the third time Richard Higgins, 78, is facing charges of operating under the influence.

He’s also facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a revoked license, speeding, and more.

They said he was driving drunk when he lost control of a gray Ford Explorer on Old Colony Avenue Saturday, hitting several parked cars before striking the girl on her bicycle.

Higgins lost a wheel and fled from the scene, police said, but officers caught up with and arrested him shortly after in the Kosckiuzco Rotary.

Shalynn Bobbitt, the little girl struck on her bike, is currently being treated for serious injuries at Tufts Medical Center.

Shalynn was set to undergo surgery Monday, and her mother was at court for Higgins’ arraignment.

Mother of 12 y/o girl hit in #SouthBoston is in court to see Richard Higgins arraigned. She says her daughter is having surgery today. #Wbz — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) August 7, 2017

“I just know she’s in severe pain,” the girl’s mother, Kelly Bobbitt, told WBZ-TV. “But she will be okay. She’s a survivor, she’s a fighter.”