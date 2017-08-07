Man Due In Court In Crash That Left 12-Year-Old Seriously Hurt

August 7, 2017 9:27 AM
Filed Under: Drunk Driving, Hit and Run, OUI, Richard Higgins, Shalynn Bobbitt, South Boston

SOUTH BOSTON (CBS) — An Attleboro man is due in court Monday on charges he drunkenly struck a 12-year-old girl with his car, leaving her seriously injured.

Police say it’s the third time Richard Higgins, 78, is facing charges of operating under the influence.

dorchester hit and run Man Due In Court In Crash That Left 12 Year Old Seriously Hurt

Higgins’ car. (Photo credit: WBZ-TV)

He’s also facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a revoked license, speeding, and more.

They said he was driving drunk when he lost control of a gray Ford Explorer on Old Colony Avenue Saturday, hitting several parked cars before striking the girl on her bicycle.

Higgins lost a wheel and fled from the scene, police said, but officers caught up with and arrested him shortly after in the Kosckiuzco Rotary.

hitandrun12yrold Man Due In Court In Crash That Left 12 Year Old Seriously Hurt

Shalynn Bobbitt (Photo Courtesy: Kelly Bobbitt)

Shalynn Bobbitt, the little girl struck on her bike, is currently being treated for serious injuries at Tufts Medical Center.

Shalynn was set to undergo surgery Monday, and her mother was at court for Higgins’ arraignment.

“I just know she’s in severe pain,” the girl’s mother, Kelly Bobbitt, told WBZ-TV. “But she will be okay. She’s a survivor, she’s a fighter.”

