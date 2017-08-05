One Person Seriously Injured In South Boston Hit-And-Run

One Person Seriously Injured In South Boston Hit-And-RunBoston Police are looking for the driver of a car who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run in Dorchester.

MBTA Passengers Brave Rain, DelaysBusloads of passengers deal with the rain and delays on the MBTA on Saturday as five separate bus shuttles replace rail service.

Melrose Police Hunt For Suspect In Attempted MurderPolice are looking for a man who is accused of assaulting two women in their Melrose home.

Hingham Driver Given Narcan After Crashing Into Police CruiserA driver in Hingham who crashed into a police cruiser after passing out behind the wheel Friday night had to be given a dose of Narcan.