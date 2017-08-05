Weather Alert: Scattered Showers, Storms | Forecast | BlogRadar | App | Share Photos

One Person Seriously Injured In South Boston Hit-And-Run

August 5, 2017 6:07 PM

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police are looking for the driver of a car who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run in South Boston.

dorchester hit and run One Person Seriously Injured In South Boston Hit And Run

Car damaged in Dorchester hit-and-run. (Photo credit: WBZ-TV)

It happened on Old Colony Avenue and witness Richard Lopez says he heard the crash.

“It impacted these cars right here on my right. While it was happening he hit the girl and she hit the car,” Lopez said.

dorchester witness One Person Seriously Injured In South Boston Hit And Run

Witness in Dorchester crash. (Photo credit: WBZ-TV)

Police say the victim is a younger person who sustained head and internal injuries.

Several cars were also hit.

The extent of those injuries is unknown at this time and State Police are investigating.

