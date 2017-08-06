South Boston Mother Of 12-Year-Old Struck By Car: ‘She’s A Survivor’

BOSTON (CBS) — The mother of a 12-year-old girl who was struck by a car in South Boston on Saturday is left to pray for her quick recovery.

Kelly Bobbitt told WBZ-TV that her daughter, Shalynn, was covered in blood and in severe pain following the crash.

Shalynn is in serious condition at Tufts Medical Center.

Police said the girl was on her bike in the crosswalk on Old Colony Avenue when she struck by a gray SUV.

The car lost a wheel and continued to flee the scene, but was stopped by police a short time later. Driver Richard Higgins, 78, of Attleboro, was drunk, according to State Police.

Witnesses said Higgins’ gray Ford Explorer hit multiple vehicles, lost control, and was swerving before making direct contact with the girl.

“I heard bang bang real loud and then I heard a little girl screaming and I ran over to my window and I saw her lying on the floor there,” said Leighton Johnyard.

“What I heard — it was really loud so he had to be doing some serious speed out here,” he added.

Bobbitt recalled, “I took off my shirt to wrap the wound on her head.”

Police said this is Higgins’ third OUI offense. He also faces charges including leaving the scene of a crash and driving to endanger.

“It was extremely, extremely bothersome and it was somewhat mortifying,” said Johnyard.

Bobbitt stated, “She will be okay she’s a survivor and a fighter.”