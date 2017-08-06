South Boston Mother Of 12-Year-Old Struck By Car: ‘She’s A Survivor’

August 6, 2017 8:50 PM
Filed Under: Girl Struck By Car, Hit and Run, Paul Burton, South Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The mother of a 12-year-old girl who was struck by a car in South Boston on Saturday is left to pray for her quick recovery.

Kelly Bobbitt told WBZ-TV that her daughter, Shalynn, was covered in blood and in severe pain following the crash.

Shalynn is in serious condition at Tufts Medical Center.

hitandrun12yrold South Boston Mother Of 12 Year Old Struck By Car: Shes A Survivor

Shalynn Bobbitt (Photo Courtesy: Kelly Bobbitt)

Police said the girl was on her bike in the crosswalk on Old Colony Avenue when she struck by a gray SUV.

The car lost a wheel and continued to flee the scene, but was stopped by police a short time later. Driver Richard Higgins, 78, of Attleboro, was drunk, according to State Police.

Witnesses said Higgins’ gray Ford Explorer hit multiple vehicles, lost control, and was swerving before making direct contact with the girl.

“I heard bang bang real loud and then I heard a little girl screaming and I ran over to my window and I saw her lying on the floor there,” said Leighton Johnyard.

“What I heard — it was really loud so he had to be doing some serious speed out here,” he added.

Bobbitt recalled, “I took off my shirt to wrap the wound on her head.”

Police said this is Higgins’ third OUI offense. He also faces charges including leaving the scene of a crash and driving to endanger.

“It was extremely, extremely bothersome and it was somewhat mortifying,” said Johnyard.

Bobbitt stated, “She will be okay she’s a survivor and a fighter.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Comic Con Drip Pan
Summer of Savings
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch