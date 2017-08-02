Does This Wax Figure Look Like Tom Brady?

BOSTON (CBS) – New England Patriots fans are very protective of Tom Brady’s likeness.

Just look at the reaction to that infamous courtroom sketch of the quarterback during the DeflateGate saga in 2015.

Now, Boston’s new wax museum has unveiled its attempt at capturing the essence of TB12.

You might not be surprised to learn that the Twitter reaction has not been kind.

That Tom Brady wax figure looks terrible, why even waste time making them if they're not gonna be accurate? — The Black Gambit (@Cybersoulja) August 1, 2017

Why is Wax Museum Tom Brady 12 years old? pic.twitter.com/2safEvETE1 — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) August 1, 2017

I feel like wax figure places should probably stop. Beyoncé wasn't Beyoncé. Tom Brady don't even look like Tom. Smh 🤦🏽‍♀️ — RiRi (@mariah_macaroni) August 1, 2017

Another person says it’s at least an upgrade over that sketch.

Wax Statue Tom Brady isn't perfect, but at least it's not Courtroom Sketch Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/tg6ugoT3jI — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) August 2, 2017

WBZ reached out to the Dreamland Wax Museum for a response. Here’s what they had to say:

Each and every wax figure is a true work of art. There are only a handful of people in the world that can do this artistry. Each head takes 6 months to create. The hair alone is put in 1 follicle at a time. The hair alone takes around 50 days.

The only way to create a perfect rendition is for the artist to sit with the person and take over 200 measurements.

Then the figure will be exact.

We are planning to do this with 2 or 3 local politicians, musicians, celebrities and sports figures per year.

We would love the opportunity to invite Mr. Brady to sit for a measurement session very soon. I am from Boston and we at The Dreamland Wax Museum our all huge Brady fans, so this is our top priority to get it done!!!