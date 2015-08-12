Twitter Has Plenty Of Fun With Tom Brady Courtroom Sketch

BOSTON (CBS) — Phones were not allowed in Federal court Wednesday when Tom Brady and Roger Goodell brought their DeflateGate slapfest to the big stage, meaning no one was able to snap a quick picture of the Patriots quarterback during the settlement hearing.
That left us with a courtroom illustration by Jane Rosenberg that lit the Twitterverse on fire when the hearing concluded. A slumped over Brady looks more like a cartoon villain, leading to some rather creative and entertaining memes:
Look no further than a couple of movies from the 80’s movie:
Or just head down south for a comparable sketch:
The Brady sketch looked a lot like a Batman villain:
Though it’s a lot closer to a classic piece of art:
Maybe Rosenberg just got her New England athletes mixed up:
And maybe she wasn’t that far off after all:
And in the end it really doesn’t matter. Brady still has a super model wife to go home to:
Overall it was a pretty good day for Brady and his camp, but courtroom Brady likely stole the show.
