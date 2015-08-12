Twitter Has Plenty Of Fun With Tom Brady Courtroom Sketch

BOSTON (CBS) — Phones were not allowed in Federal court Wednesday when Tom Brady and Roger Goodell brought their DeflateGate slapfest to the big stage, meaning no one was able to snap a quick picture of the Patriots quarterback during the settlement hearing.

That left us with a courtroom illustration by Jane Rosenberg that lit the Twitterverse on fire when the hearing concluded. A slumped over Brady looks more like a cartoon villain, leading to some rather creative and entertaining memes:

Look no further than a couple of movies from the 80’s movie:

Court artist for Brady case = obviously a Jets fan. pic.twitter.com/30E4ChZfb3 — Toucher and Rich (@Toucherandrich) August 12, 2015

Or just head down south for a comparable sketch:

Here's a more professional sketch of Tom Brady in court today. pic.twitter.com/agp15LIpFZ — Hardy (@hardy985) August 12, 2015

The Brady sketch looked a lot like a Batman villain:

Though it’s a lot closer to a classic piece of art:

Maybe Rosenberg just got her New England athletes mixed up:

Let's see! RT @HenDoism7: @Toucherandrich That Brady sketch actually looks a lot like Tuukka Rask… pic.twitter.com/4u69DVt368 — Toucher and Rich (@Toucherandrich) August 12, 2015

And maybe she wasn’t that far off after all:

I don’t know what all the fuss is about. Looks pretty legit to me. pic.twitter.com/vjXUZMyDu0 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) August 12, 2015

And in the end it really doesn’t matter. Brady still has a super model wife to go home to:

Overall it was a pretty good day for Brady and his camp, but courtroom Brady likely stole the show.