WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
Severe T-Storm Warning: Middlesex, Worcester Counties Until 4:15 p.m. | Forecast | BlogRadar | App | Share Photos

Twitter Has Plenty Of Fun With Tom Brady Courtroom Sketch

August 12, 2015 2:17 PM
Filed Under: DeflateGate, Jane Rosenberg, New England Patriots, Sports Lists, Sports News, Tom Brady
Tom Brady in court, August 12, 2015. (Sketch by Jane Rosenberg)

BOSTON (CBS) — Phones were not allowed in Federal court Wednesday when Tom Brady and Roger Goodell brought their DeflateGate slapfest to the big stage,  meaning no one was able to snap a quick picture of the Patriots quarterback during the settlement hearing.

That left us with a courtroom illustration by Jane Rosenberg that lit the Twitterverse on fire when the hearing concluded. A slumped over Brady looks more like a cartoon villain, leading to some rather creative and entertaining memes:

Look no further than a couple of movies from the 80’s movie:

Or just head down south for a comparable sketch:

The Brady sketch looked a lot like a Batman villain:

Though it’s a lot closer to a classic piece of art:

Maybe Rosenberg just got her New England athletes mixed up:

And maybe she wasn’t that far off after all:

And in the end it really doesn’t matter. Brady still has a super model wife to go home to:

Overall it was a pretty good day for Brady and his camp, but courtroom Brady likely stole the show.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch