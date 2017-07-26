Vanessa Marcotte’s Accused Killer Due In Court On Murder Charge

WATCH LIVE: 9 a.m.: Vanessa Marcotte's Accused Killer Faces Murder Arraignment

July 26, 2017 8:08 AM
WORCESTER (CBS) — The man accused of killing Vanessa Marcotte while she jogged in Princeton nearly a year ago faces murder charges in Worcester District Court Wednesday.

Angelo Colon-Ortiz, 31, was arrested in April and after officials said his DNA matched the DNA taken from samples found on Marcotte’s hands.

Last month, a grand jury indicted him for murder. He had already been charged with aggravated assault and battery and assault with attempt to rape in Leominster District Court, but these charges will be dismissed when he is arraigned on the murder charge.

Marcotte, 27, was a Google employee living in New York City who had been visiting her parents in Princeton in August 2016.

She went out for a jog and didn’t come back. Her body was later found partially undressed and battered off Brooks Station Road just a half mile from her mother’s house.

Colon-Ortiz’s attorney says he was expecting the indictment, and said his client plans to plead not guilty.

Colon-Ortiz is currently being held on $10 million cash bail.

