Vanessa Marcotte’s Accused Killer Indicted For Murder

June 23, 2017 8:57 PM
PRINCETON (CBS) — The alleged killer of Vanessa Marcotte has been indicted for murder by a Worcester County Grand Jury, the DA announced Friday.

Angelo Colon-Ortiz, 31, of Worcester, was arrested in April after officials said his DNA matched the DNA taken from samples found on Marcotte’s hands.

Marcotte, 27, had been living in New York City and was visiting her family in Princeton when she went out for a walk around 1:15 p.m. on August 7.  When she didn’t return hours later, her family called police. Her body was later found partially undressed and battered off Brooks Station Road just a half mile from her mother’s house.

vanessa Vanessa Marcottes Accused Killer Indicted For Murder

Vanessa Marcotte. (Photo credit: Massachusetts State Police)

Colon-Ortiz had already been charged with aggravated assault and battery, and assault with attempt to rape in District Court. This charges will be dismissed when he is arraigned in Superior Court on the murder charge.

He is being held on $10 million bail.

