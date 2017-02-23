DA To Give Update On Investigation Into Princeton Jogger’s Murder

PRINCETON (CBS) — Officials were set to give an update Thursday morning in the investigation into the murder of a woman found slain in the woods in Princeton last summer.
Vanessa Marcotte was 27 when she was killed while jogging near her parents’ home on August 8, 2016.
The Google executive and 2011 Boston College grad, was visiting from New York, and went for a run in the afternoon of August 7. Her body was found naked and burned off Brooks Station Road just a half mile from her mother’s home.
Her murder shocked the small town of about 4,000. Though hundreds of tips have come in, nobody has been charged; in December, Marcotte’s family pleaded with the public for information.
Officials previously said they were searching for a dark-colored SUV in connection with her murder, and that the suspect was likely familiar with the “broad geographic area.” A private investigator said the killer may have been a stalker.
Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. will give the update at 11 a.m. at the Princeton Police Department, along with Princeton and Massachusetts State Police.