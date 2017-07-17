Nurse Strike, Lockout At Tufts Medical Center Ends

BOSTON (CBS) — About 1,200 nurses returned to their regular shifts at Tufts Medical Center at 7 a.m. Monday, after a 24-hour strike and four-day lockout left them picketing outside for the last week.

There is still no contract agreement between the hospital and the Massachusetts Nurses Association. Mayor Marty Walsh urged the nurses’ union and the hospital last week to negotiate.

Nurses cheer as they return to work at Tufts Medical Center following 1 day strike, 4 day lockout #WBZ pic.twitter.com/3XaDoKnnWA — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) July 17, 2017

Mary Johnson, who has been a Tufts nurse for 31 years, told WBZ-TV’s Anna Meiler that the nurses stood up for what they believed in and have no shame about what they did.

“We did not abandon our patients,” she said. “We’re trying to get the support and the resources that we need to be able to take care of our patients, so I think we walk in with our heads held high and believing that what we did was the right thing. That’s all we can do.”

Union nurses at Tufts Medical Ctr say they are glad to get back to their patients now that lockout has ended. #wbz pic.twitter.com/elX2bjtvYw — Doug Cope (@dcopewbz) July 17, 2017

The first strike at a Boston hospital in more than 30 years is officially over–but it didn’t pass without controversy.

Tension grew after a hospital spokesperson claimed Sunday that strike supporters attacked replacement nurses, banging on buses, throwing coffee, and yelling profanities.

The MNA responded, saying they do not advocate violence and weren’t aware of the incident until it was reported.

Union leader hugs nurses as they enter Tufts Medical Center #wbz pic.twitter.com/3BNHjBCRnr — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) July 17, 2017

Massachusetts State Police released a statement saying they never responded to any violent incidents, and that no objects were thrown.

Nurses outside the hospital Monday morning said they’ve maintained a peaceful picket line.