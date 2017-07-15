Mayor Walsh Urges Tufts Medical Center, Nurses To Negotiate

BOSTON (CBS) – Mayor Marty Walsh visited Tufts Medical Center nurses Saturday morning as the union and hospital remain at odds following a 24-hour strike.

After failed negotiations, members of the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA) went on strike last week. When the nurses attempted to return to work, they were turned away because the hospital was forced to hire replacement nurses who agreed to a 5-day contract.

Saturday, Walsh met with nurses and asked them to continue negotiating with Tufts personnel.

“I’m asking for it to end. I’ve talked to the nurses today and I’m asking them to come back to the bargaining table,” said Walsh. “They said they’re more than willing to go back to the bargaining table. I’m asking the hospital now to come back to the bargaining table.”

Walsh said he has offered to facilitate a meeting between the two sides.

“What we need is not proposals going back and forth. We need a real negotiating session where it’s 24-48 hours right through,” said Walsh. “We have to make sure it’s fair and equitable for both sides. And I think you can do that. By negotiating you can get there.”

In a statement, Tufts Medical Center said Walsh plays a “vital role” at the hospital.

“The Mayor reached out to (Chief Dr. Michael Wagner) about his plans to come to the hospital today. The Mayor shared that he will express his desire for the parties to reach an agreement that benefits the nurses, the hospital and the city. The Mayor respects the vital role of Tufts Medical Center in the community and he and Dr. Wagner remain in regular contact.”

The approximately 1,200 nurses who went on strike and were subsequently locked out are eligible to return to work on Monday.

“We can’t have this,” said Walsh. “There’s too much at stake here in the City of Boston, most importantly the patients, the patients who are losing this type of care.”