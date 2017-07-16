Tufts: Police Called After Strike Supporters Involved In ‘Violent Attack’

July 16, 2017 10:01 AM
BOSTON (CBS) — Tufts Medical Center said Boston Police had to be called to the hospital Sunday morning after what they’re calling a “violent attack” by striking nurses protesting outside.

Sunday marks day 5 of the strike–which was initially a walk-out, and is now a lock-out.

In a statement, the hospital said supporters of the Massachusetts Nurses Association attacked buses trying to bring temporary nurses to work early in the morning.

According to Tufts, the supporters threw coffee on bus drivers, pounded on windows, and stood in front of the buses as they attempted to leave.

“We condemn this behavior and ask that leaders who know that Boston is better than this to speak out against this dangerous activity,” the hospital said in their statement.

The hospital said they will address the incident at a 1 p.m. press conference.

