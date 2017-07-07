6-Year-Old Girl Falls Out Window Of Dorchester Home

DORCHESTER (CBS) – A six-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital early Friday morning after she fell out of a window in Dorchester.

It happened at a home on Magnolia Street around 2 a.m.

The girl fell out of a window on the top floor of the three story building, according to WBZ-TV’s Chantee Lans.

The child was taken to Boston Medical Center. There is no word yet on her condition.

Investigators were seen taking a closer look at the window, which had safety bars and a screen, after the incident.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

This is the fifth child that has fallen from a window in the last two weeks.

Back on Monday, a 5-year-old girl died after falling from the fourth-floor window of an apartment building in Brookline.