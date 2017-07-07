WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
6-Year-Old Girl Falls Out Window Of Dorchester Home

July 7, 2017 6:13 AM
Filed Under: Child Falls Out Window, Dorchester

DORCHESTER (CBS) – A six-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital early Friday morning after she fell out of a window in Dorchester.

It happened at a home on Magnolia Street around 2 a.m.

window3 6 Year Old Girl Falls Out Window Of Dorchester Home

The girl fell from a top floor window at these apartments on Magnolia Street Friday. (WBZ-TV)

The girl fell out of a window on the top floor of the three story building, according to WBZ-TV’s Chantee Lans.

The child was taken to Boston Medical Center. There is no word yet on her condition.

Investigators were seen taking a closer look at the window, which had safety bars and a screen, after the incident.

window2 6 Year Old Girl Falls Out Window Of Dorchester Home

Investigators took a closer look at the window, safety bars and screen early Friday morning. (WBZ-TV)

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

window1 6 Year Old Girl Falls Out Window Of Dorchester Home

The third-floor window did have safety bars up early Friday morning. (WBZ-TV)

This is the fifth child that has fallen from a window in the last two weeks.

Back on Monday, a 5-year-old girl died after falling from the fourth-floor window of an apartment building in Brookline.

