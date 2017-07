BROOKLINE (CBS) — A five-year-old girl was taken to Children’s Hospital after she fell out of a window Monday afternoon.

She fell from the fourth floor onto concrete.

Police said they responded to the 911 call from 1371 Beacon Street in Brookline.

.@BrooklineMAPD: 5yr old girl from a 4th floor window, taken to Children's Hospital in serious condition. pic.twitter.com/qXdgECi0ls — Bernice Corpuz (@BerniceWBZ) July 3, 2017

The girl is in serious condition, according to police

Officials also said the girl was playing with friends with the fall happened and she did not live in this apartment.

No other information is available at this time.