4 Children Have Fallen Out Of Windows In A Two-Week Span

July 4, 2017 6:00 PM
QUINCY (CBS) — A Quincy father says it’s a miracle his son is alive. The little boy fell from a seventh-story window to the ground on Saturday.

The boy and the window screen fell onto a tree below and he landed, unscathed.

He is better off than most of the other children that have fallen in similar accidents recently.

quincyapartment 4 Children Have Fallen Out Of Windows In A Two Week Span

A Quincy apartment where a boy fell out a seventh-floor window (WBZ-TV)

The boy’s father refused to say to WBZ-TV beyond the boy’s good health.Muhammed Khan peered out his window after he saw something fall and heard screams.

“I actually saw the kid get up, and he started walking,” he said.

windowprotection 4 Children Have Fallen Out Of Windows In A Two Week Span

Window guards to prevent children falling from windows (WBZ-TV)

In Brookline on Monday, a five-year-old girl died after falling from a fourth-story window onto concrete.

About a week ago, a young girl in Framingham fell from the third-floor. She suffered a head and leg injury.

A two-year-old in Chelsea was saved from more serious injuries by the stuffed animal cow he was holding as he toppled out of a second-story window.

Window guards are available at hardware stores like Lowes. They adjust to most windows and protect children from pushing out the screen and falling.

