Recent Spike In Violence ‘Frustrating’ For Boston Police

July 7, 2017 12:32 PM
Filed Under: Boston Police, Nick Giovanni

BOSTON (CBS) – A violent week in Boston is taking an emotional toll on neighbors around the city.

“I’m getting tired of it I really am,” said resident Judy Blackwell. “It’s like a day don’t pass someone is getting hurt.”

Thursday alone, two young men were shot and one of them killed on Blue Hill Ave. in Dorchester, within 50 yards of officers walking their beat.

“It’s frustrating. It’s frustrating, it’s brazen,” said Boston Police Commissioner William Evans.

Police on the scene of the Dorchester shooting. (WBZ-TV)

Police on the scene of the Dorchester shooting. (WBZ-TV)

There was also a deadly stabbing in Roxbury that took the life of an 18-year-old on Warren Street. Fifteen-year-old McKinley Archie was arrested and charged in that incident.

Thursday morning, Boston Police say four suspects broke into a Hyde Park home, kidnapped a 59-year-old woman at gunpoint and forced her to withdraw cash from an ATM before they abandoned her at a cemetery.

The Beaver Street home where a woman told police she was robbed and assaulted. (WBZ-TV)

The Beaver Street home where a woman told police she was robbed and assaulted. (WBZ-TV)

“It’s something we’re not used to in Boston,” said Mayor Marty Walsh.

In response to the recent spike in violence, Walsh and Evans have called a meeting with other city leaders on Friday to find a solution for a safer summer.

“We’re going to have a real good conversation around what efforts we’ve done, where are we, and pick it up in certain areas,” said Walsh. “We don’t want to turn neighborhoods into police states. If communities want more visibility from police, we’re going to make sure they’re there.”

Some neighbors say they just want to see a proactive approach coming out of the meeting.

“A lot of times you walk past the youth because you’re afraid of them. No, when you see something, correct them out of love, with some love,” said Dorchester resident Charles Clemons Muhammad.

