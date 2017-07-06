Two People Shot In Dorchester

July 6, 2017 8:19 PM
Filed Under: Blue Hill Avenue, Dorchester Shooting, Washington Street

BOSTON (CBS) — Two people were shot on Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester.

Police received the call at about 6:45 Thursday evening.

One of the people shot was a 14-year-old who has been taken to Children’s Hospital. His injuries are said by police to not be life threatening. The second person is said to be an older male. Authorities say he was, “Taken to Boston Medical Center with life threatening injuries.”

The names of the victims have not been released.

Blue Hill Avenue around Washington Street is blocked off as police continue their investigation.

This story will be updated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch