Two People Shot In Dorchester

BOSTON (CBS) — Two people were shot on Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester.
Police received the call at about 6:45 Thursday evening.
One of the people shot was a 14-year-old who has been taken to Children’s Hospital. His injuries are said by police to not be life threatening. The second person is said to be an older male. Authorities say he was, “Taken to Boston Medical Center with life threatening injuries.”
The names of the victims have not been released.
Blue Hill Avenue around Washington Street is blocked off as police continue their investigation.
This story will be updated.