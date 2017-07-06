Hyde Park Woman Beaten, Robbed, And Dumped In Cemetery

HYDE PARK (CBS) — A woman was assaulted and robbed in an apparent home invasion early Thursday morning, Boston Police said.
Police responded around 4:30 a.m. to the woman’s home on Beaver Street off Enneking Parkway in Hyde Park.
They said multiple suspects were involved in the assault and robbery.
The alleged assailants dumped the woman at a Mattapan cemetery before taking off with her car.
The woman was spotted by a passerby, who called police.
She was taken to Faulkner Hospital. Police said her injuries were non-life-threatening.
WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kendall Buhl reports