Hyde Park Woman Beaten, Robbed, And Dumped In Cemetery

High-Tech Patch Changes Color Before You Get Too Much SunWant to know when you're getting too much sun? A new high-tech patch may be able to help.

GoFundMe Created For Jet Ski Crash Victim's FuneralAfter a Lawrence man was killed in a jet ski crash on the Merrimack River on the Fourth of July, a GoFundMe page has been created to raise money for his funeral expenses.

Hyde Park Woman Beaten, Robbed, And Dumped In CemeteryA woman was assaulted and robbed in an apparent home invasion early Thursday morning, Boston Police said.

United Apologizes For Selling Child's Seat On Boston Flight To Standby PassengerUnited Airlines has apologized to a mother who was forced to put her two-year-old son on her lap for a long flight to Boston, even though she bought a ticket for him.