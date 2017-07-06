Hyde Park Woman Beaten, Robbed, And Dumped In Cemetery

July 6, 2017 9:38 AM
Filed Under: Assault, Boston Police, Hyde Park, Kendall Buhl, Robbery

HYDE PARK (CBS) — A woman was assaulted and robbed in an apparent home invasion early Thursday morning, Boston Police said.

Police responded around 4:30 a.m. to the woman’s home on Beaver Street off Enneking Parkway in Hyde Park.

They said multiple suspects were involved in the assault and robbery.

The alleged assailants dumped the woman at a Mattapan cemetery before taking off with her car.

The woman was spotted by a passerby, who called police.

She was taken to Faulkner Hospital. Police said her injuries were non-life-threatening.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kendall Buhl reports

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch