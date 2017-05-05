Curt Schilling Doesn’t Believe Adam Jones

BOSTON (CBS) — As is usually the case with any story, big or small, Curt Schilling is sharing his opinion whether you want to hear it or not.

Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones said he was called the N-word at Fenway Park on Monday night. The Red Sox came out and apologized in a statement, saying they were “sickened” by the claims and had launched an investigation. There is zero tolerance for racial slurs at Fenway Park, and a night later, a fan was banned from from the park for life for using one.

Schilling, who has never been shy of sharing his opinions on anything, is having a hard time believing Adam Jones.

“I don’t believe the story, given the world we live in,” Schilling said on his webcast on Breitbart Radio Network (h/t to The New York Daily News for transcribing). “I don’t believe it, for this reason: Everybody is starving and hungry to sit in front of a camera and talk and be social justice warriors. And if a fan yelled loud enough in center field for Adam Jones to hear the N-word, I guarantee you we would’ve heard and seen fans around on CNN on MSNBC, they would’ve found multiple fans to talk about what a racist piece of junk Boston is.”

Schilling pointed out that no one in the bleachers that night has come forward to back Jones’ claim (except for one kid who appears to have lied to Mike Lupica), and shared a story on Twitter from TurtleBoySports that included an interview with a Fenway Park vendor who said he didn’t hear any racial slurs on Monday.

So who is lying? https://t.co/9OkKnzAGoy — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) May 4, 2017

Schilling doesn’t deny that there is racism in Boston, but continued to say that you’re going to find that just about everywhere in the country.

“First off, they say there is racism in Boston. And I have to say, listen, there’s racism everywhere,” he said. “There’s no more racism in Boston than there is San Francisco, in Chicago, in Detroit, in Dallas. … Calling Boston racist because somebody might have yelled the N-word at a Red Sox game is like saying all black people are criminals because somebody that’s black went to jail. It’s stupid, it’s dumb.

“I spent most of my adult life in baseball parks. I heard the N-word out of my black teammates’ mouths about 100 million times,” Schilling added. “For somebody to talk loud enough for Adam Jones to hear the N-word in center field, other people would have heard it.

Schilling said he supports the Red Sox banning fans who use racial slurs during games, but he still has a hard time believing Jones, given a lack of evidence.

“If somebody did say it, we’re going to see it and hear about it, and I would apologize to Adam Jones for doubting him, but until then, I think this is bulls–t,” he stated. “I think this is somebody creating a situation.”