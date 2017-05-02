WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Red Sox Apologize To Orioles’ Adam Jones, Call Racist Remarks From Fans ‘Inexcusable Behavior’

May 2, 2017 9:21 AM
Filed Under: Adam Jones, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Fenway Park, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox are “sickened” by claims from Baltimore outfielder Adam Jones that racist remarks were yelled at him during Monday night’s game at Fenway Park.

The team has launched an investigation after Jones told USA Today that he was “called the N-word a handful of times” while roaming center field late in Monday night’s 5-2 Orioles victory.

“It’s unfortunate that people need to resort to those type of epithets to degrade another human being,” Jones told USA Today.

The team confirmed Monday night that a fan was ejected from the stadium for throwing a bag of peanuts at Jones. In a statement released on Tuesday, the team apologized to Jones and said such behavior is unacceptable:

“The Red Sox want to publicly apologize to Adam Jones and the entire Orioles organization for what occurred at Fenway Park Monday night. No player should have an object thrown at him on the playing field, nor be subjected to any kind of racism at Fenway Park. The Red Sox have zero tolerance for such inexcusable behavior, and our entire organization and our fans are sickened by the conduct of an ignorant few. Such conduct should be reported immediately to Red Sox security, and any spectator behaving in this manner forfeits his/her right to remain in the ballpark, and may be subject to further action. Our review of last night’s events is ongoing.”

The Red Sox and Orioles resume their four-game series Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

