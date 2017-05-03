Fan Who Used Racial Slur At Red Sox-Orioles Game Banned From Fenway Park

BOSTON (CBS) – A fan who allegedly used a racial slur during Tuesday night’s Red Sox-Orioles game has been banned from Fenway Park.
The racial slur was used in a comment from one fan to another, and was reported to security, the team said.
“The offending individual was promptly ejected from the ballpark, and has since been notified they are no longer welcome at Fenway Park,” the Red Sox said in a statement Wednesday night.
“The Red Sox organization will not tolerate the use of racial slurs at Fenway Park, and we have apologized to those affected.”
The incident has been turned over to the Boston Police Department who will investigate.
On Monday night, Orioles outfielder Adam Jones said he was taunted by racial slurs at Fenway Park. The Red Sox apologized to Jones, saying they were “sickened” by the conduct.
The fans involved have not been identified.