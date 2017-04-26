Report: Rajon Rondo Will Attempt To Play Game 5 Vs. Celtics

BOSTON (CBS) — Rajon Rondo’s fractured thumb may not keep him out of the Chicago Bulls lineup much longer.
The Bulls’ starting point guard is “preparing to attempt” to play in Wednesday night’s Game 5 against the Celtics in Boston, The Vertical’s Shams Charania tweeted on Tuesday. Rondo has missed the last two games of the Bulls’ playoff series against the Celtics, which enters Game 5 tied 2-2.
Rondo averaged 11.5 points, 10 assists, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.5 steals in the first two games of the series, which the Bulls won in Boston. But without Rondo in the last two games in Chicago, the series took a downturn for the Bulls, who could only muster 87 and 95 points in Games 3 and 4.
Rondo reportedly suffered the thumb fracture during the Bulls’ 111-97 win in Game 2. He tried to make an impact on Game 3 from the bench when he apparently tried to trip Celtics forward Jae Crowder, which earned him a $25,000 fine.
A decision on Rondo’s Game 5 availability will likely come closer to game time at the TD Garden, but there’s certainly a chance that he makes his return.
Tune into 98.5 The Sports Hub for full coverage of Celtics-Bulls Game 5, starting with pregame at 8:00 p.m.!