Robb: Rajon Rondo Fined $25K For Attempted Trip On Jae Crowder

By Brian Robb, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – Rajon Rondo did not play in Game 3 of the first round series between the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics, but that did not prevent the veteran point guard from trying to get involved in the game.

After a Jae Crowder jump shot in the first half, Rondo stuck out his leg as Crowder ran back up the floor next to the Bulls bench.

Was this a trip attempt by Rondo on Crowder? pic.twitter.com/UG05BpelKM — Brian Robb (@CelticsHub) April 21, 2017

The attempted trip caught the eye of the NBA and after an investigation over the weekend, the league announced Rondo will be fined $25,000 for the incident.

Rondo claimed after Game 3 that the leg extension was not malicious. Instead, he insisted that the untimely stretch was a result of him needing to keep lose his ACL after he tore it during the 2012-13 regular season with Boston.

“When you tear an ACL, your leg gets stiff on you once in awhile,” Rondo said after Game 3. “I stretched my leg out.”

The league office was not buying that explanation though, which makes sense when you look further into Rondo’s track record. The 31-year-old also attempted to trip Deron Williams from the sidelines as a member of the Sacramento Kings during the 2015-16 regular season.

He failed to make contract with Williams during that incident and avoided a fine. His second transgression on Friday night was enough to earn him a strong hit to the wallet by the league.

Rondo is doubtful to play again this series after suffering a fractured right thumb while attempting a steal during Game 2. He will be re-evaluated in a week, and wore a cast while on the bench Friday. He had averaged 11.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 10.5 assists during Chicago’s two wins in Boston.

The Bulls still lead the Celtics 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

