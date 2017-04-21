Celtics Catch A Break: Bulls’ Rajon Rondo Out Indefinitely With Thumb Fracture

BOSTON (CBS) — Down 2-0 to the Bulls, the Celtics are catching a break as their playoff series shifts to Chicago.

The Bulls will be without point guard Rajon Rondo, who is out indefinitely with a right thumb fracture, according to ESPN’s Marc Spears.

The Bulls say guard Rajon Rondo has a right thumb fracture. Surgery is not required for this injury, and he is out indefinitely. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) April 21, 2017

The Bulls issued a statement on Rondo’s injury, saying the guard suffered the injury in Chicago’s Game 2 win on Tuesday night:

Rajon Rondo injured his right hand in Game 2 at Boston on Tuesday night. Rondo underwent a subsequent exam and x-rays that confirmed a thumb fracture. Surgery is not required for this injury, and he is out indefinitely.

This is a big blow to Chicago — and great news for Boston — as Rondo has been his vintage self against his former team. He scored 12 points to go with eight rebounds and six assists in Chicago’s Game 1 victory, and followed it up with 11 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds in Game 2. He’s shooting 42 percent from the floor, and Boston hasn’t had an answer to shut down his playmaking abilities so far. Rondo led the Bulls as a plus-24 in their Game 2 win in Boston.

With Rondo out, Chicago will have to turn to Jerian Grant or Michael Carter-Williams to handle their point guard duties.

Game 3 of the Celtics-Bulls series is Friday night in Chicago.

