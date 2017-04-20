WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Aaron Hernandez’s Death Ruled A Suicide; Notes Found In Cell

April 20, 2017 4:30 PM
Filed Under: Aaron Hernandez, Souza Baranowski Correctional Center

SHIRLEY (CBS) – The death of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez has been ruled a suicide.

According to the Worcester County District Attorney, there were no signs of a struggle, and Hernandez was alone when he died in his single cell at the Souza-Baranowski Correction Center.

An autopsy concluded that the manner of death was suicide and the cause asphyxia by hanging.

Hernandez was found hanging from a bed sheet in his cell shortly after 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

An investigation by the State Police and Department of Correction found cardboard jammed into the door tracks of his cell “to try to impede entry.”

Investigators found three hand-written notes next to a Bible in the cell. Hernandez was locked in his cell at about 8 p.m. and no one entered the cell until after 3:03 a.m. when a correction officer observed him.

WBZ-TV I-Team chief correspondent Cheryl Fiandaca learned that at least one correction officer has been “detached with pay” in wake of Hernandez’s death.

