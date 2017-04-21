WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Aaron Hernandez’s Lawyer Wants Murder Conviction Erased

April 21, 2017 11:43 AM
Filed Under: Aaron Hernandez, Aaron Hernandez suicide, Odin Lloyd

BOSTON (AP) – One of Aaron Hernandez’s lawyers says he’ll ask a court to have the ex-NFL star’s murder conviction erased now that Hernandez killed himself in prison.

Related: Aaron Hernandez Attorneys Head To Court To Protect Prison Evidence

John Thompson said Friday he’ll file the necessary paperwork in Bristol County. That’s the Massachusetts jurisdiction where Hernandez was tried and convicted in the 2013 slaying of Odin Lloyd.

odin lloyd dl2 Aaron Hernandezs Lawyer Wants Murder Conviction Erased

Odin Lloyd. (Family photo)

Thompson didn’t say when he’ll file the request. The district attorney will be able to challenge it.

Courts in Massachusetts and a number of other states customarily vacate the convictions of defendants who die before their appeals are heard.

All first-degree murder convictions in Massachusetts trigger an automatic appeal. Hernandez’s appeal was still in its early stages and hadn’t yet been heard when he hanged himself early Wednesday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia