WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News This Morning

Aaron Hernandez Attorneys Head To Court To Protect Prison Evidence

April 21, 2017 6:41 AM
Filed Under: Aaron Hernandez, Aaron Hernandez suicide, Jose Baez

BOSTON (CBS) – Attorneys representing Aaron Hernandez’s family are heading to Superior Court on Friday.

South Coast Today reports attorneys are asking a judge to bar prison officials from throwing out any evidence related to Hernandez’s death so his lawyers can conduct their own investigation.

Sources tell the I-Team’s Cheryl Fiandaca the former Patriots star left three notes behind for his mother, 4-year-old daughter and fiancée Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, writing “I love you” and “Please don’t cry.”

Hernandez’s death has officially been ruled a suicide.

The Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley. (WBZ-TV)

Officials say there were no signs of a struggle, and Hernandez was alone inside his cell when he hanged himself with a bed sheet.

Sources also tell the I-Team that Hernandez had the bible verse John 3:16 written on his forehead and on the wall, a word carved into his arm, and the floor of his cell covered with soapy water so he could not change his mind.

The I-Team also learned a veteran corrections officer is “detached without pay” after admitting to missing the 2 a.m. cell check and not discovering Hernandez until about an hour later.

baez hernandez sotvo transfer Aaron Hernandez Attorneys Head To Court To Protect Prison Evidence

Jose Baez speaks with press after Aaron Hernandez’s suicide. (WBZ-TV)

Hernandez’s attorney, Jose Baez, says the family will donate Hernandez’s brain to Boston University’s CTE unit, which studies the degenerative brain disease often suffered by athletes who have experienced concussions.

Baez also hopes the study may help solve the mysteries surrounding Hernandez’s death.

“You don’t leave any stone unturned. You do things right and the culture of misconduct and the culture of negligence that goes on in this town is befuddling it’s unbelievable,” said Baez.

