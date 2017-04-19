Current, Former NFL Players React To Aaron Hernandez Suicide

BOSTON (CBS) — Some in the NFL community are weighing in on social media after news broke Wednesday morning that convicted murderer and ex-New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez hanged himself in his prison cell.
Aaron Hernandez Suicide: What Happens Next
Here’s what NFL players, past and present, are saying:
Brian Murphy, Hernandez’s former agent, tweeted there was “absolutely no chance” that his one-time client killed himself.
Some tweets from other players seemed to indicate they were also questioning the circumstances of Hernandez’s death.
The New England Patriots have said they don’t expect to issue a statement on Hernandez’s death on Wednesday.
One Comment
Durell Eskridge Not sayin he’s innocent but it do look kind of funny when a guy who just won 2 murder cases is found dead in his cell in general population
Durell does know hernandez was servicing a life sentence….right?\