Patriots Not Expected To Comment On Death Of Aaron Hernandez

BOSTON (CBS) — If the Patriots issue a statement on the suicide of former tight end Aaron Hernandez, it won’t come on the day they visit the White House.
The Patriots PR staff informed WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Adam Kaufman that the team is “aware” of the news regarding Hernandez’s death in his prison cell, but are not expected to issue a statement on the matter on Wednesday.
“We’re aware of the report, but do not anticipate issuing a statement today,” the team said.
The Hernandez news is not expected to impact the Super Bowl champions’ visit to the White House in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, which will proceed as planned.
Hernandez was found hanging in his prison cell at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley in the early hours of Wednesday. He was later pronounced dead after being transported to an area hospital. Corrections officers ruled Hernandez’s death a suicide in a statement.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick called the Hernandez story a “tragedy” and “heartbreaking” in a recent interview with CNBC. The team may not be commenting on the matter, but the players and coaches who visit the White House on Wednesday will likely face plenty of questions about it.
One Comment