Aaron Hernandez Jurors Begin Fifth Day Of Deliberations

BOSTON (CBS) – Jurors have begun their fifth day of deliberations in the double murder trial of former Patriots star Aaron Hernandez.

Hernandez faces two counts of first-degree murder in the shootings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in Boston’s South End on July 16, 2012.

He’s also charged with three counts of armed assault with intent to murder for allegedly shooting at three survivors; one count of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon; one count of witness intimidation and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Deliberations will resume around 9 a.m. in Suffolk Superior Court.

When Hernandez was convicted in the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, jurors deliberated for 36 hours over seven days.

Jurors have not asked a question since Monday, when they inquired about whether they could find Hernandez indirectly guilty on the witness intimidation charge.

The former tight end is charged with shooting the prosecution’s star witness, Alexander Bradley, in the face. Prosecutors say it was an attempt to silence Bradley, who claimed in testimony last month to have seen Hernandez shoot the victims.

Hernandez is already facing life in prison for the murder of Lloyd.