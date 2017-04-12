WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Aaron Hernandez Jurors Return For Fourth Day Of Deliberations

April 12, 2017 8:29 AM
Filed Under: Aaron Hernandez, Aaron Hernandez Trial, Christina Hager

BOSTON (CBS) – Jurors will return to Suffolk Superior Court on Wednesday for a fourth day of deliberations in the double murder trial of former Patriots star Aaron Hernandez.

Hernandez faces two counts of first-degree murder in the shootings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in Boston’s South End on July 16, 2012.

photo1 Aaron Hernandez Jurors Return For Fourth Day Of Deliberations

Daniel de Abreu (left) and Safiro Furtado. (WBZ-TV graphic)

He’s also charged with three counts of armed assault with intent to murder for allegedly shooting at three survivors; one count of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon; one count of witness intimidation and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Over the first three days, jurors deliberated for more than 19 hours.

When a Bristol County jury convicted Hernandez in the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, deliberations lasted 36 hours over seven days.

On Tuesday morning, Judge Jeffrey Locke began the day when he answered a question the jury asked him late Monday afternoon. The question was about whether or not they could find Hernandez indirectly guilty on the witness intimidation charge.

hernandezjudge Aaron Hernandez Jurors Return For Fourth Day Of Deliberations

Judge Jeffrey Locke. (WBZ-TV)

Hernandez is accused of shooting the prosecution’s star witness, Alexander Bradley, in an attempt to silence him. Bradley claimed in testimony last month to have seen Hernandez shoot the victims.

Locke said Tuesday morning that evidence must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Hernandez himself directly pointed a gun at and shot Bradley.

The jury did not ask any new questions during Tuesday’s deliberations.

Hernandez is already facing life in prison for the 2013 murder of Lloyd.

