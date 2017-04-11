Jury Deliberations In Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial Continue Into Third Day

BOSTON (CBS) — After two days without a verdict, the jury in the Aaron Hernandez double murder trial went into their third day of deliberation Tuesday.

Hernandez is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shootings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in the South End on July 16, 2012.

He’s also charged with three counts of armed assault with intent to murder for allegedly shooting at three survivors; one count of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon; one count of witness intimidation and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

First thing Tuesday, Judge Jeffrey Locke was expected to have an answer for a question posed to him by the jury late Monday afternoon.

Before ending their second day of deliberations, jurors asked if they could find Hernandez indirectly guilty on the witness intimidation charge.

Hernandez is accused of shooting the prosecution’s star witness, Alexander Bradley, in an attempt to silence him. Bradley claimed in testimony last month to have seen Hernandez shoot the victims.

Jurors seem to be suggesting they feel Hernandez may be guilty of indirectly intimidating Bradley, and they don’t know if that warrants a conviction.

Locke said he didn’t immediately have any case law on the subject, and that he planned to spend last night researching the topic.