Aaron Hernandez Murder Trial Jury Deliberates For Second Day

BOSTON (CBS) – The jury will enter its second day of deliberations Monday in the trial of former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez.
Hernandez is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shootings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in the South End on July 16, 2012.
He’s also charged with three counts of armed assault with intent to murder for allegedly shooting at three survivors; one count of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon; one count of witness intimidation and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Jurors deliberated for six hours on Friday in Suffolk Superior Court. The trial lasted 25 days.
Hernandez is already serving a life sentence at the Souza Baranowski prison in Shirley for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd.