Prosecution To Rest In Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

April 3, 2017 8:27 AM
BOSTON (CBS) — The prosecution in the Aaron Hernandez double murder trial was expected to formally rest its case first thing Monday, and the defense was set to begin calling witnesses as the trial entered its fourth week.

Hernandez is accused of killing two men, Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, outside a nightclub in Boston’s South End in 2012.

Daniel de Abreu (left) and Safiro Furtado (right).

Prosecutors called their final witness on Friday, medical examiner Dr. Katherine Lindstrom, who explained to the court that one of the victims may have felt pain in their final moments.

The jury could get the case later this week.

Hernandez is already facing life in prison for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd.

