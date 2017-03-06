WBZ4[1]
WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

More Police Testimony As Hernandez Double Murder Trial Continues

March 6, 2017 9:21 AM
Filed Under: Aaron Hernandez, Boston, Daniel de Abreu, Double Murder, hernandez trial, Safiro Furtado

BOSTON (CBS) — More testimony about the shooting at the heart of the Aaron Hernandez double murder case was expected Monday as the fourth day of the ex-NFL star’s trial began.

The former New England Patriots tight end is accused of killing two men, Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, in Boston’s South End in July of 2012.

Daniel de Abreu (left) and Safiro Furtado. (WBZ-TV graphic)

Prosecutors allege Hernandez shot and killed de Abreu and Furtado because he felt “disrespected” by them after an encounter and a spilled drink at a Boston nightclub–and defense attorneys arguing that Hernandez associate Alexander Bradley had killed the men.

Two crime scene investigators were set to testify Monday, as well as the driver of a street sweeper seen in the area who was later interviewed by police.

Opening statements were made in the trial last Wednesday. Paramedics and Boston Police officers described the scene of the shooting Thursday, and jurors viewed some of the key locations in the trial on Friday.

Hernandez already is serving a life sentence for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd.

