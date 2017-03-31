WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Prosecution May Rest Case In Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

March 31, 2017 11:51 AM
Filed Under: Aaron Hernandez, Aaron Hernandez Trial, Christina Hager, Mike LaCrosse

BOSTON (CBS) – The prosecution may rest its case on Friday in the double murder trial of former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez.

Friday’s testimony got underway with a cousin of former Hernandez friend Alexander Bradley, who prosecutors say was shot in the face by the ex-NFL player.

Robert Lindsey, who was testifying against his will, said Bradley called him after the shooting in Florida and told him “’This (expletive) (expletive) (expletive) Aaron’ shot him.”

Boston Police Detective Paul MacIsaac was next on the stand, testifying about the ensuing investigation into the July 2012 murders of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in Boston’s South End.

About one year after the murders, police executed a search warrant and found the Toyota 4-Runner that Hernandez was riding in.

MacIsaac said the vehicle had cobwebs on it when police located it.

 

Police searched Hernandez’s North Attleboro home and his notorious Franklin “flop house” looking for clothing he was wearing the night of the murder, but never found it.

In addition, MacIsaac said detectives were never able to locate the iPhone Hernandez was using the night of the murder.

Prior testimony revealed that Hernandez called his fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, just seconds after the time of the murder.

